Arthur S. Cooper Buys 3,600 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Stock

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) President Arthur S. Cooper purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.1 %

GOODO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.73. 3,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $25.45.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th.

