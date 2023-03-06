ASD (ASD) Price Down 10.4% This Week

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $31.57 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032235 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00039718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00022022 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00219718 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,395.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04778545 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,107,461.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

