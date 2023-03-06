Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE AC opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37. Associated Capital Group has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $814.81 million, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Associated Capital Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The firm primarily manage assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

