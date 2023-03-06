Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Short Interest Update

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 276,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NYSE AGO traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.74. 509,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,811. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 57.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point started coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assured Guaranty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGO. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $1,193,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

