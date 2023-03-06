Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACAH. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 11.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,505,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 56.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 9.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 122,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 50.5% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 27,607 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

