Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Bought by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $28.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.99. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,450.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

