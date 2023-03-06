Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Up 14.9% in February

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,670,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 11,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $9,431,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,387,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after buying an additional 1,863,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 1,227,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 230,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,619. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $13.41.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.82 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

