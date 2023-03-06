AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 28.4% in the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AutoNation by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after acquiring an additional 16,528 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in AutoNation by 31.1% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Price Performance

AutoNation stock opened at $140.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $158.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $7,410,551.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,003,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,216,684.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $7,410,551.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,003,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,216,684.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $7,909,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,382,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,181,167.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,322 shares of company stock valued at $67,189,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.