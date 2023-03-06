Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Holdings Lowered by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703,423 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVDL stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 160,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,060. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

