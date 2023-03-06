Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its position in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of Avalon Acquisition worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Avalon Acquisition by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 297,082 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Avalon Acquisition by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 584,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAC opened at $10.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

