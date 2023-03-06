Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Short Interest Up 5.4% in February

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the January 31st total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 23.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AXSM stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.92. The company had a trading volume of 477,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,732,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1,379.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 617,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after buying an additional 576,125 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,852,000. Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 649.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 370,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,540,000 after purchasing an additional 320,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

