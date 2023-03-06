Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises 2.4% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,240,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Baidu by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Baidu by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 470,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,285,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,027. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $160.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.76 and a 200 day moving average of $120.58. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

