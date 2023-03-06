Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Shares Down 0.8%

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.78. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.
Separately, UBS Group downgraded Balfour Beatty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84.
Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.
