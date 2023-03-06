Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 13,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $222,214.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Banc of California by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Banc of California by 3.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 14.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Banc of California by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BANC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.23. 392,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,756. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.27. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

