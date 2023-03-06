Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.12. 6,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $20.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a market cap of $89.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 16.49%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

Further Reading

