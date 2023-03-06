Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bank of the James Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOTJ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 36,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BOTJ opened at $12.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 16.57%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.