BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Down 11.3% in February

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the January 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAFN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in BayFirst Financial in the first quarter worth $3,428,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAFN traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $18.40. 354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209. BayFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BayFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:BAFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

BayFirst Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking services. Its products include demand deposits, money market accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, commercial business loans, real estate loans, and consumer loans. It operates through the Banking and Residential Mortgage Lending segments.

