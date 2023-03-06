Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,300 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the January 31st total of 859,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

BHE stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.89. 283,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,284. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $840.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $750.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 464.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1,143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The firm provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

