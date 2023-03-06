BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Up 14.3% in February

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGCGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $38,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $38,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $72,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,010 shares of company stock worth $114,152. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,491 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,105 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in BigCommerce by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,272,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 763,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,170,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,575. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

