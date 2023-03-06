BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Up 14.3% in February

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $38,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $38,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $72,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,010 shares of company stock worth $114,152. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,491 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,105 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in BigCommerce by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,272,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 763,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,170,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,575. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

