Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.77.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,548. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com
Bill.com Stock Performance
BILL opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.16. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $244.89. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.99.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.59 million. On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
