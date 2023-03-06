Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,548. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

Bill.com Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bill.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,547,000 after acquiring an additional 98,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,066,000 after acquiring an additional 141,040 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Bill.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,020,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,515,000 after acquiring an additional 32,895 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,309,000 after purchasing an additional 167,757 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.16. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $244.89. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.59 million. On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

