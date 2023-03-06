BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading Down 6.9% After Insider Selling

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.9% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $22.28 and last traded at $22.28. Approximately 101,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 292,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

Specifically, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,718.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,718.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $75,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 44,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,284 shares of company stock worth $1,332,255. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. Stephens decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 7.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $951.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 439.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

