BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 331,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,594. The company has a market capitalization of $844.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BTAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.
Insider Activity at BioXcel Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 46.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.
