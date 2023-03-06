BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 331,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,594. The company has a market capitalization of $844.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

In other news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,564.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,889 shares of company stock worth $2,661,560. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 46.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.

