Bitcoin Cash Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.40 billion and approximately $167.42 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $124.33 or 0.00554610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,330,100 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

