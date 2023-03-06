Bitcoin Gold One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.12 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $275.40 million and $5.12 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.72 or 0.00069934 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00172125 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00049218 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002042 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.