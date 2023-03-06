Bitcoin Private Price Up 3.4% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 29.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $18.35 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00171264 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00069527 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00048787 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001132 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

