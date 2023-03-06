BitTorrent-New 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.87 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $657.16 million and approximately $8.87 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011414 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000300 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006841 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004638 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001503 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

