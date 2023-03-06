Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Short Interest Update

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Sidoti lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Trading Down 1.2 %

Black Hills stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 213,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,456. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.49. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $59.08 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Hills

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Hills

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.