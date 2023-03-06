Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Short Interest Update

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,300 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 868,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $458,856.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,849,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $458,856.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,849,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $279,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,863.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,177 shares of company stock worth $1,889,129 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Blackbaud by 0.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Blackbaud by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Blackbaud by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Blackbaud by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Blackbaud by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackbaud Stock Down 0.8 %

BLKB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.13. 155,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.02.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

