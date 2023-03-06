BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,939 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter.

MUI opened at $11.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

