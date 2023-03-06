BlueArk 24-Hour Volume Reaches $276,493.53 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,482.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.00557796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00169027 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00039557 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00053496 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000728 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000950 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

