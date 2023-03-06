Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the January 31st total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 8.5 %

BPMC traded down $4.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.42. 1,264,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,367. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

