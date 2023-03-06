BMO Capital Markets Lowers Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) to Underperform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.22.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 138.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 400.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,028,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

See Also

