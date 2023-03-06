Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the January 31st total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 153.3 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Up 4.4 %

OTCMKTS:BOLIF opened at $41.88 on Monday. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

