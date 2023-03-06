Bondly (BONDLY) Price Tops $0.0061 on Exchanges

Bondly (BONDLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bondly has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Bondly has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $51,884.84 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bondly

Bondly’s launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

