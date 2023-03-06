Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Update

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the January 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 119,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 883,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 360,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 348,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,221. The company has a market capitalization of $313.42 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

