Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $30,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $30,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,520.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,247 shares of company stock worth $604,242 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Braze by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 46,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 118,101 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Braze by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Braze by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after buying an additional 124,741 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.52. 279,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,569. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.66. Braze has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $50.97.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 45.37% and a negative return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $93.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BRZE. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

