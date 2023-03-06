BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Short Interest Down 12.3% in February

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,350,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 18,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,492,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,177.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 62,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $687,104.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,933.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,492,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,177.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 607,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,178,072. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BBIO traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.52. 30,398,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

