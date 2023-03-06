BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.94

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 2584641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.
Several analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. Cowen started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
