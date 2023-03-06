Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

BLIN opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.31 and a beta of 2.22.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

