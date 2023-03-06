Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Receives $2.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.

Insider Transactions at Bright Health Group

Institutional Trading of Bright Health Group

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 598,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,767.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bright Health Group by 118.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 39,954 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Bright Health Group by 319.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bright Health Group by 154.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 73,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bright Health Group by 405.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 528,965 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the first quarter valued at $297,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

