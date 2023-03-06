Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Britvic Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.

Britvic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. It operates through the following geographical segments: Great Britain (GB), Brazil, Ireland, France, and International. The GB segment focuses on United Kingdom excluding Northern Ireland. The Ireland segment covers Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.