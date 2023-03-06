Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.
Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. It operates through the following geographical segments: Great Britain (GB), Brazil, Ireland, France, and International. The GB segment focuses on United Kingdom excluding Northern Ireland. The Ireland segment covers Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.
