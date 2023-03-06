Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Brother Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BRTHY opened at $30.16 on Monday. Brother Industries has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Brother Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brother Industries will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

