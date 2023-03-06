C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRW. Cowen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

CHRW traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.53. 28,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,780. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.48. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

