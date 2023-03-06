Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Calavo Growers Trading Down 4.1 %

CVGW stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 176,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,582. The firm has a market cap of $555.30 million, a PE ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Institutional Trading of Calavo Growers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,382,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after buying an additional 160,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 620,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,621,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Calavo Growers

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Calavo Growers from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.