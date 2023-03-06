California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 559.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

California Water Service Group Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

California Water Service Group stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.47. 86,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.48. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $48.46 and a 1-year high of $66.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $200.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Articles

