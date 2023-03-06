Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Update

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 15.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Camber Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Camber Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 122.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 64,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35,390 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camber Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

CEI traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 714,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,657. Camber Energy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

About Camber Energy

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focus on Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

