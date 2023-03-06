Canadian Zinc (TSE:CZN) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Canadian Zinc Co. (TSE:CZN – Get Rating) shot up 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 122,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 154,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Canadian Zinc Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 867.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.93 million and a P/E ratio of -3.24.

Canadian Zinc Company Profile

Canadian Zinc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Prairie Creek mine, a zinc-lead-silver property located in the Northwest Territories. It also owns a mineral land package in central Newfoundland, which comprises lead, copper, silver, gold, and zinc deposits.

