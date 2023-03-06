Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CVE:CYF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 101002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Canyon Creek Food Trading Down 16.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$878,750.00, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.20.

Canyon Creek Food Company Profile

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada. The company provides fresh soups and other prepared food products. It offers its products to grocery retailers and various food service establishments comprising restaurants and institutions. Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd.

