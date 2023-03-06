Casey’s General Stores (CASY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $213.18 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.87 and a 200-day moving average of $222.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.56.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

