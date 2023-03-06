Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVCO. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $293.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.87. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $179.47 and a 52 week high of $299.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cavco Industries by 1,192.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

